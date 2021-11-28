25 school students test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha: 25 school students test COVID-19 positive (Representational Image)

At least 25 girl students of a school in Odisha's Chamakpur district have tested Covid-19 positive. The condition of all students is stable, an official said.

"The situation is under control and is being monitored by our medical team. The health condition of the students is stable," said Dr Rupavanoo Mishra, Chief District Medical Officer, Mayurbhanj.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 53 girl students of a school in Odisha's Sundargarh district were found Covid-19 positive while 31 students of a government medical college in the state also tested positive for the virus.

"When one student complained about cough and cold, we sent her for medication, and later, the doctor asked her to undergo Covid-19 test. Another girl who accompanied the girl also later tested positive," said Sister Petrica, Headmistress of St. Mary's Girls High School.

Following this, the matter was informed to the chief district medical officer (CDMO) and subsequently, testing of other students in the school was also carried out on November 21 and 22.

