Maharashtra: Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi, Shirdi Sai Baba Temple reopen today | Check full guidelines

All temples and religious places, including Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumba Devi are all set to reopen today (Thursday), the first day of Navratri, in view of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The civic body in Mumbai has issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50 per cent of total capacity.

Notably, the management committee of religious places will be held accountable if any flaw surfaces while practicing COVID protocols.

Following the guidelines, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar has urged devotees to follow all necessary precautions when visiting and has listed out the measures the temple authorities are taking to ensure Covid compliance.

"All the devotees will be allowed inside the temple only through pre-booking QR codes on Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust app," Adesh Bandekar, President of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, said, adding that only 250 devotees will be issued QR codes every hour for darshan.

"The devotees will have to follow COVID-appropriate behavior such as social distancing, wearing a mask, etc. The devotees will be allowed inside the temple only after checking temperature using the thermal scanner," He further said.

Bandekar said, "Registration of devotees on the app will begin on October 6 at 12 pm. Thereafter, every Thursday, the app will accept the registration for the ensuing week."

Here's the list of Siddhivinayak Temple rules devotees must follow:

Entry on the basis of QR code only

All physical contact has to be avoided.

Children, senior citizens, pregnant women have been requested to avoid coming for physical darshan

No prasad offerings will be allowed.

Only 250 devotees will be allowed per hour.

Darshan will begin from 7 am

Strict Covid-19 SOPs will be followed

The situation will be reviewed after a week to assess if darshan will continue

Meanwhile, Mumba Devi Temple's trust has also issued guidelines for devotees as the state is set to reopen places of worship from Navratri

Here are guidelines issued by Mumba Devi Temple Trust

Devotees can register on the official website of the temple at https://mumbadevi.org.in or on Temple Trust's mobile application.

Those who will book the darshan slot on the temple's website (www.mumbadevi.org.in) or the temple's app will be allowed inside the temple for darshan.

Whoever books the darshan slot will get one SMS for his/her confirmation for the booking, along with the SMS every visiting devotee must carry COVID-19 vaccination certificate with them.

Children below the age of 10, citizens above 65 years and pregnant women are requested to remain at home.

Flowers, garlands and prasad will not be allowed inside the temple. The darshan timing will be between 7 am to 6 pm.

