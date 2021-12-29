Maharashtra puts strict curbs on New Year gatherings, issues new Covid guidelines: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People wearing masks, visit a market at Bandra in Mumbai.

Maharashtra has issued new Covid guidelines in wake of spike in cases and scare around Omicron variant. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an "alarming situation". Talking to reporters Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution. He also emphasised on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and ramping up of vaccination against the infection.

The government said that on the occasion of New Year, people should welcome it with simplicity without leaving their homes. From December 25, from 9 pm to 6 am, more than 5 people have been banned at public places. On December 31 and January 1 events, places should function with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity in indoor, 25 per cent in outdoor venues. Social distancing, masks, sanitizers should be used at these places. Citizens above 60 years of age and children below 10 years should stay at home. People should not crowd Mumbai's Gateway of India, Juhu, Chowpatty, Marine lines. Religious places should not be crowded on the occasion of New Year. People should not use firecrackers. People should pay adhere to Covid protocols and related information on December 31 and January 1. On December 20, there were around 6,000 active cases in the state, now it has doubled, and is likely to touch 20,000 today or so.

