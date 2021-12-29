Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
  4. Omicron LIVE Updates: Congress demands cancellation of Vibrant Gujarat summit
Omicron LIVE Updates: Congress demands cancellation of Vibrant Gujarat summit

In his Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2021 7:22 IST
omicron variant
Image Source : PTI

Bikaner: A health worker collects swab samples of passengers for COVID-19 tests amid concern over rising Omicron cases, at the Railway Station

India has logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46. Meanwhile, in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant, several states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- have imposed night curfew and revised covid protocol. According to a Union Health Ministry office memorandum, multi-disciplinary central teams have been deployed in 10 states which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a slow vaccination pace. Meanwhile, in his Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID.

  • Dec 29, 2021 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Omicron accounts for 59 per cent of new cases in US

    US government figures show that the omicron variant continues to account for a growing proportion of new coronavirus infections in the country.

    Omicron accounted for 59 per cent of new cases in the U.S. for the week ending Dec. 25, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    That's up from 23 per cent the previous week.

  • Dec 29, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Pakistan's Omicron cases stand at 75

    A total of 75 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Pakistan, the health authorities said on Tuesday, urging the people to get vaccinated.

    The National Institute of Health (NIH) said a maximum of 33 Omicron cases were found in Karachi, where the first Omicron-infected patient was detected on December 13.

    "As of December 27, a total of 75 Omicron cases have been confirmed; 33 in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad and 13 in Lahore," the NIH said in a statement, adding that the remaining 12 cases were associated with international travel.

    The patients are out in isolation and the authorities have started tracing those who came in contact with them.

  • Dec 29, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    COVID-19, Omicron cases rising, cancel Vibrant Gujarat summit, says Congress

    The Congress on Tuesday demanded the cancellation of Vibrant Gujarat 2022 Summit to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron scare.

    The opposition party in the state asked if delegations coming from foreign countries to participate in the summit will be quarantined for a week as per Central government rules in place to curb the pandemic.

  • Dec 29, 2021 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    California records more than 5 million cases amid omicron surge

    California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard on Tuesday, which was delayed by the holiday weekend.

    The grim milestone, as reported by the California Department of Public Health, wasn't entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents poised for a surge in new infections amid holiday parties and family gatherings forced indoors by a series of winter storms.

    The first coronavirus case in California was confirmed Jan. 25, 2020.

    It took 292 days to get to 1 million infections on Nov.11 of that year, and 44 days from then to top 2 million.

  • Dec 29, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Houston Covid vaccine gets approval for use in India

    The Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) and Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) announced on Tuesday that Corbevax, a protein subunit Covid vaccine, has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch it in India.

    The initial construct and production process of the vaccine antigen was developed at TCH's Centre for Vaccine Development, led by co-directors Maria Elena Bottazzi and Peter Hotez.

  • Dec 29, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Singapore among earliest countries to accept Omicron not threatening nationally

    Singapore is one of the earliest countries to accept that Omicron is not threatening nationally, because a large proportion of the population is vaccinated, said Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases.

    "Singapore is realising the strategy of Covid resilience, such that as new variants arise, they can be dealt with quite easily," The Straits Times said quoting Fisher in an assessment of the latest variant from a number of health experts here.

    Some countries are seeing overwhelmed hospitals again because Omicron is more transmissible and the baseline immunity of the population is still low, Fisher said.

