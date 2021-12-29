Omicron LIVE Updates: Congress demands cancellation of Vibrant Gujarat summit

India has logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46. Meanwhile, in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant, several states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- have imposed night curfew and revised covid protocol. According to a Union Health Ministry office memorandum, multi-disciplinary central teams have been deployed in 10 states which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a slow vaccination pace. Meanwhile, in his Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID.