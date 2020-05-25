Image Source : PTI Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan tests Coronavirus positive

Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ashok Chavan has tested coronavirus positive, according to reports on Sunday. As per party sources, the former Chief Minister's condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town.

He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi govermnent to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month. After nearly a month's treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.

Of the 47,190 cases in Maharashtra, 28,817 are from Mumbai. The financial capital also accounts for 949 COVID-19 deaths. The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 36,173 cases and 1,069 deaths.

On Sunday, India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.3 lakh mark taking tally to 1,31,868 including 3,867 deaths while 54,441 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures.

(With inputs from IANS)

