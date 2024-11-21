Maharashtra, Jharkhand: Will Exit Polls Prove Right This Time?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Maharashtra recorded 62.05 per cent polling, while Jharkhand, in its second phase, recorded 68.01 per cent voting on Wednesday, according to Election Commission of India, which described these figures as "approximate trend".

The Commission said, this "approximate trend" does not include data of postal ballot voting, and that the trends were approximate because data from some polling stations take time to reach. EC said, final data for each polling station is shared in Form 17C with all polling agents.

There were no reports of violence in both these states.

All eyes were on exit polls from Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which hinted at advantage for BJP-led NDA in both the states, while some pollsters predicted neck-and-neck contests. The results will be known on Saturday November 23 (Counting Day).

Credibility of exit polls has taken a nose dive after pollsters were proved wrong during the Lok Sabha and Haryana assembly elections. In the United States too, while most exit polls had predicted a tough contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the pollsters were proved wrong, and Trump recorded an emphatic win, even in the swing states.

Exit polls for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra were proved wrong because Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi won more seats than the NDA. When electioneering began for assembly polls, BJP leaders were worried about the trends, but Eknath Shinde's government brought in welfare schemes to change the wind in its favour. If the results go in favour of NDA, the pollsters may be proved right this time.

In Jharkhand, chief minister Hemant Soren was sent to jail and this led to experts predicting that BJP took a wrong step, because Soren would be getting sympathy votes. But this has not been reflected in Wednesday's exit polls.

If exit polls are proved right this time, then it will be established that the anti-incumbency factor against JMM government worked. Secondly, BJP forged a strong alliance in Jharkhand and all the constituent parties fought together. The results may prove this right, but all these are speculations. On Counting Day, people will know who won and lose.

