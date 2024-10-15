Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand in 2 phases, results on Nov 23

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Election Commission of India announced the dates of Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections date announcement: The Election Commission held a press conference and announced the dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections on Tuesday. The term of the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26 while The term of the Jharkhand Assembly, with 81 seats, will end on January 5, 2025. In Maharashtra, the ruling coalition Mahayuti — the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party — will be up against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance of the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (NCP-SP) and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is a part of the INDIA bloc, will be going up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Janata Dal (United) apart from the BJP in the state.

