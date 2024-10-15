Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand in 2 phases, results on Nov 23

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections dates: While the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2024 16:40 IST
Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections date announcement LIVE
Image Source : ANI The Election Commission of India announced the dates of Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections date announcement: The Election Commission held a press conference and announced the dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections on Tuesday. The term of the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26 while The term of the Jharkhand Assembly, with 81 seats, will end on January 5, 2025. In Maharashtra, the ruling coalition Mahayuti — the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party — will be up against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance of the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (NCP-SP) and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is a part of the INDIA bloc, will be going up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Janata Dal (United) apart from the BJP in the state.

Follow the blog for more updates:

Live updates :Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections dates

  • Oct 15, 2024 4:09 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    EC announces dates for bypolls: Check dates here

    By-elections to 47 Assembly constituencies and one Parliamentary constituency (Wayanad) in Kerala will be held on November 13. Meanwhile, bypolls to 1 Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand will be held on November 20. Bypolls to 1 Parliamentary constituency (Nanded) in Maharashtra will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. 

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:57 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand to vote in two phases: Check dates here

    Jharkhand will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Meanwhile, results will be declared on November 23. 

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:52 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra to vote in single phase on November 20

    Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on November 20. Meanwhile, results will be declared on November 23. 

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:49 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: A fact file

    • 44 seats are reserved for the general category in Jharkhand.
    • 2.60 crore total voters in Jharkhand.
    • 9 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in Jharkhand.
    • 28 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Jharkhand.
    • 29,562 polling booths in Jharkhand.
  • Oct 15, 2024 3:48 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: A fact file

    Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Total seats 233

    • 234 seats in Maharashtra are general category
    • 9.63 crore total voters in Maharashtra
    • 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in Maharashtra.
    • 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra.
  • Oct 15, 2024 3:46 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CEC Rajiv Kumar thanks voters of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana

    CEC Rajiv Kumar thanked voters of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. 

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:39 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014: Check party-wise seat share

    Here is the party-wise seat share of Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014.

    Total Seats: 81

    Seat Share

    BJP: 37
    JMM: 19
    JVM: 08
    Congress: 6
    AJSU: 05
    BSP: 01
    CPI(ML-L): 01
    JKP: 01
    JBSP: 01
    NSAM: 01
    MCO: 01

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:37 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Check party-wise vote share

    Here is the party-wise vote share of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019.

    Total Seats: 81

    Vote Share

    BJP: 33.37%
    JMM: 18.72%
    Congress: 13.88% 
    AJSU: 8.10%
    JVM: 5.45% 
    RJD: 2.75%
    BSP: 1.53%
    AIMIM: 1.16%
    CPI(ML-L): 1.15%
    NCP: 0.42%

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:37 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Check party-wise seat share here

    Here is the party-wise seat share of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019.

    Total Seats: 81

    Seat Share

    JMM: 30
    BJP: 25
    Congress: 16
    JVM: 03
    AJSU: 02
    NCP: 01
    CPI(ML-L): 01
    RJD: 01
    Independents: 02

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:34 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Check party-wise results here

    Here are the party-wise results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019
    Total Seats: 288

    Seat Share

    BJP: 105
    Shiv Sena: 56
    NCP: 54
    Congress: 44
    BVA: 03
    AIMIM: 02
    SP: 02
    PHJSP: 02
    RSPS: 01
    CPM: 01
    MNS: 01
    JSS: 01
    KTSTP: 01
    SWP: 01
    PWPI: 01
    Independents: 13

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:33 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Check party-wise vote share here

    Here are the party-wise vote share of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. 

    Total Seats: 288

    Vote Share

    BJP: 25.75%
    Shiv Sena: 16.41%
    NCP: 16.71%
    Congress: 15.87% 
    VBA: 4.57%
    MNS: 2.25%
    AIMIM: 1.34%
    BSP: 0.92%
    BVA: 0.67%
    SP: 0.22%

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:32 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2014: Check party-wise vote share here

    Here are the party-wise vote share of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2014

    Total Seats: 288

    Vote Share

    BJP: 27.81%
    Shiv Sena: 19.35%
    NCP: 17.24%
    Congress: 17.95% 
    MNS: 3.15%
    BSP: 2.25%
    PWPI: 1.01%
    AIMIM: 0.93%
    BBM: 0.89%
    BVA: 0.62%

  • Oct 15, 2024 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2014: Check party-wise results here

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2014 RESULTS:

    Total Seats: 288

    Seat Share

    • BJP: 122
    • Shiv Sena: 63
    • NCP: 41
    • Congress: 42
    • BVA: 03
    • PWPI: 03
    • AIMIM: 02
    • SP: 01
    • BBM: 01
    • RSPS: 01
    • CPM: 01
    • MNS: 01
    • Independents: 07
