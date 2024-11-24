Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
  Assembly Election Results LIVE: Mahayuti calls crucial meeting of MLAs, decision on CM face likely today
Assembly Election Results LIVE: Mahayuti calls crucial meeting of MLAs, decision on CM face likely today

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc stormed back to power in Jharkhand.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 11:34 IST
BJP (Left) and JMM (right) workers celebrate after NDA and INDIA bloc wins in Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand respectively,

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the elections, winning 235 Assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 49 seats, while the INDIA bloc stormed back to power in Jharkhand on the back of a spectacular showing by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Following this significant win, speculation quickly arose over the next Chief Ministerial candidate from the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP (Ajit Pawar). Although the alliance has put forward a united front after this historic victory, attention shifted to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is being considered a strong contender for the CM post for the third time.   

 

Live updates :Maharashtra and Jharkhand blog

  • Nov 24, 2024 11:33 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Legislature party meeting today in Ranchi

    Jharkhand: "A meeting with elected-MLAs, state president, in-charge and observers will be held today. After this, an alliance meeting will be held to discuss when to visit Raj Bhawan," said Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on party's legislature wing meeting in Ranchi. 

  • Nov 24, 2024 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Warned Congress against allying with UBT in 2019: Milind Deora

    Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora, who was defeated by the Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, in Worli, said that he had warned the Congress in 2019 against allying with UBT. "For those asking my reaction to Congress’s bitter defeat:  In 2019, I warned against allying with UBT, knowing it would hurt the party in the long-term. For 12 MVA ministerial berths & short-term gains, Congress sacrificed everything. The irony? Many of those ministers lost yesterday," said Milind Deora.

  • Nov 24, 2024 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Chandrashekhar Bawankule arrives at Devendra Fadnavis residence to meet him

     Maharashtra BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule arrived the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,  at Sagar Bungalow, to meet him. Organisation minister Shiv Prakash also arrives at his residence.

    (Input: Dinesh Maurya)

  • Nov 24, 2024 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Former CJI Chandrachud responsible for outocome of Maharashtra election: Sanjay Raut

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud is responsible for the outocome of Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. "The results of the Maharashtra Assembly election are shocking and unexpected. No one anticipated such outcomes. PM Modi shifted the entire industry from here to Gujarat, so why would people vote for him?... If anyone is responsible for this, it is (former) DY Chandrachud. History will never forgive him," he said during a press conference in Mumbai. 

  • Nov 24, 2024 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahayuti calls winning MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai

    After the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance registered victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls 2024, Mahayuti has asked all the winning MLAs to reach Mumbai. Today, all three parties of Mahayuti are likely to have their legislative party meetings. After the MLAs reach Mumbai, there will be a separate legislative party meeting of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). After electing the leader of the legislative party, the three major leaders of Mahayuti will meet with the BJP high command and a decision will be taken on the Chief Minister post.

  • Nov 24, 2024 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    21 women among 288 winning candidates in Maharashtra

    As many as 21 women candidates have emerged winner in the elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly, with only one of them from the opposition, according to the poll results. The BJP accounted for the highest number of 14 women candidates emerging victorious, including 10 who were re-elected: Shweta Mahale (Chikli constituency), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Devyani Farande (Nashik Central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Manda Mhatre (Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Namita Mundada (Kaij). The four new women winners of the BJP are Shreejaya Chavan (Bhokar), Sulabha Gaikwad (Kalyan East), Sneha Pandit (Vasai) and Anuradha Chavan (Fulambari), as per the poll results announced by the Election Commission on Saturday. Manjula Gavit (Sakri) and Sanjana Jadhav (Kannad) were elected on the ruling Shiv Sena tickets. Sulbha Khodke (Amravati), Saroj Ahire (Deolali), Sana Malik (Anushaktinagar) and Aditi Tatkare (Shrivardhan) won on the ruling NCP tickets. Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad (Dhavari) will be the lone woman MLA from the opposition's side.

  • Nov 24, 2024 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP-led Mahayuti retains power with mammoth win

    The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats. The Election Commission announced that the BJP has won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena won 57, while the NCP got 41 seats. In the MVA, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates won 10 seats, Congress won 16, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 20 seats.

  • Nov 24, 2024 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP tops tally with 132 seats

    Following is the party's position after the announcement of results for elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly:

    • BJP 132
    • Shiv Sena 57
    • NCP 41
    • Shiv Sena (UBT) 20
    • Congress 16
    • NCP (SP) 10
    • Samajwadi Party 2
    • Jan Surajya Shakti 2
    • Rashtriya Yuva Swabhimani Party 1
    • Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1
    • AIMIM 1
    • CPI(M) 1
    • PWP 1
    • Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi 1
    • Independents 2.
  • Nov 24, 2024 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP's vote share bigger than JMM in Jharkhand

    Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance retained power in Jharkhand winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, but the BJP's vote share in the eastern state was more than the JMM. The BJP contested 68 seats and registered a 33.18 per cent vote share as compared to JMM’s 23.44 per cent.  The BJP won 21 seats and emerged as the second largest party.

  • Nov 24, 2024 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance retains Jharkhand

    Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats. The majority mark in the state assembly is 41 seats. Though the BJP failed to replicate the Maharashtra triumph, where it secured a landslide, its vote share in the eastern state was more than the JMM. The BJP contested 68 seats and registered a 33.18 per cent vote share as compared to JMM’s 23.44 per cent.  The BJP won 21 seats and emerged as the second largest party.

