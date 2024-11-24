Assembly Election Results LIVE: Mahayuti calls crucial meeting of MLAs, decision on CM face likely today

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the elections, winning 235 Assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 49 seats, while the INDIA bloc stormed back to power in Jharkhand on the back of a spectacular showing by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Following this significant win, speculation quickly arose over the next Chief Ministerial candidate from the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP (Ajit Pawar). Although the alliance has put forward a united front after this historic victory, attention shifted to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is being considered a strong contender for the CM post for the third time.