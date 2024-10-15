Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra votes on Nov 20, Jharkhand in 2 phases, results on Nov 23, full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV EC announces Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 dates.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election 2024 Schedule: The Election Commission announced the poll schedule for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand at 3.30 pm on Tuesday. According to the EC, Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. Similarly, Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases—on November 13 and November 20—and the votes will be counted on November 23.

The announcement from the EC comes as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, while the term of the Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats while Jharkhand has 81 seats.

"On behalf of the Election Commission of India, we thank all the voters of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana for strongly participating in polls. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have made the festival of democracy historic. As the world's biggest democracy, India is setting gold standards in every election," says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The CEC added that over 9.63 crore eligible voters are there in Maharashtra and over 2.6 crore are there in Jharkhand this time.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Full schedule

Issue of notification: October 22

Last day for filing nomination: October 29

Scrutiny of nominations: October 30

Withdrawal of nominations: November 4

Date of poll: November 20

Counting of votes: November 23

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Full schedule

Phase 1 (43 Assembly Constituencies – ACs)

Phase 2 (38 Assembly Constituencies – ACs)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification:

Phase 1: 18.10.2024 (Friday)

Phase 2: 25.10.2024 (Friday)

Last Date for Making Nominations:

Phase 1: 22.10.2024 (Tuesday)

Phase 2: 29.10.2024 (Tuesday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:

Phase 1: 23.10.2024 (Wednesday)

Phase 2: 30.10.2024 (Wednesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures:

Phase 1: 25.10.2024 (Friday)

Phase 2: 01.11.2024 (Friday)

Date of Poll:

Phase 1: 13.11.2024 (Wednesday)

Phase 2: 20.11.2024 (Wednesday)

Date of Counting:

23.11.2024 (Saturday)

Date before which the election shall be completed:

25.11.2024 (Monday)

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

This time, the Maharashtra Assembly election is expected to witness a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP,) Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP - Sharad Pawar and the Congress. In 2019 the BJP, and undivided Sena, coalition came to power in the state.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

In the state of Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the INDIA bloc, is up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the BJP, the Janata Dal (United), and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Hemant Soren's JMM in 2019 had won 30 seats while the Congress bagged 16 seats paving way for Soren to be sworn in as chief minister. It should be noted thast the upcoming assembly elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be held after the recently-concluded assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.