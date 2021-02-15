Maharashtra accident: 16 labourers killed after truck overturns in Jalgaon

Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra accident: 16 killed after truck overturns in Jalgaon

At least 16 labourers killed while two were injured after a vehicle overturned near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra on Sunday night. The deceased include 7 men, 6 women and 2 children. Meanwhile, the truck driver has been arrested by the local police.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital.

