Monday, February 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra accident: 16 labourers killed after truck overturns in Jalgaon

Maharashtra accident: 16 labourers killed after truck overturns in Jalgaon

At least 16 labourers killed while two were injured after a vehicle overturned near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra on Sunday night.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Jalgaon Updated on: February 15, 2021 8:56 IST
Maharashtra accident: 16 killed after truck overturns in Jalgaon
Image Source : INDIA TV

Maharashtra accident: 16 killed after truck overturns in Jalgaon 

At least 16 labourers killed while two were injured after a vehicle overturned near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra on Sunday night. The deceased include 7 men, 6 women and 2 children. Meanwhile, the truck driver has been arrested by the local police.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital. 

ALSO READ | 3,062 private buses in Maharashtra face action for flouting norms

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News