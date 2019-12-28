Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Home Minister Shinde for stringent law to prevent atrocities against women

Maharashtra Home Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday stressed the need for a stringent law to curb atrocities against women. During a meeting of home, law and judiciary departments, Shinde said he would discuss with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray if such a law should be brought in, an official statement said.

It was necessary for speedy trial of cases of atrocities against women and for meting out stern punishment to the accused, he said.

Crime against women and children was on the rise, he noted.

The meeting was held to discuss how to improve the investigation and the conviction rate.

The minister asked the authorities to study all existing laws and see how they can be amended to ensure strict punishment to the accused, the statement said.

ALSO READ | Congress will welcome disgruntled BJP leader Khadse, says Thorat

ALSO READ | Maharashtra BJP leadership shows traits of 'grudge, envy': Khadse