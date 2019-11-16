Maharashtra Governor announces monetary help for rain-hit farmers and their kids

Image Source : FILE Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday (16 November) took stock of the damage to crops caused by unseasonal rains during in October and November and announced financial relief for the affected farmers. A relief of Rs.8,000/- per hectare up to 2 hectares for agricultural Kharif crops and a relief of Rs.18,000/- per hectare up to 2 hectares for horticulture/ perennial crops was announced today .

In addition to the above relief package, the Governor further announced exemption of land revenue to the affected area and exemption of examination fee of school and colleges to the wards of farmers whose crops suffered damages.

The Governor also directed the state administration to disburse relief immediately.

Maharashtra has been under President’s rule since November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed to President Ram Nath Kovind that no party or alliance was in the position to form the government.

(Inputs from Sachin Chaudhary)

