Maharashtra: Governor asks CM Uddhav to take call on Fadnavis' demands

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take a call on the demands raised by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on the Monsoon Session of the Assembly and vacant post of Speaker. In a letter to the CM, Koshyari said that a BJP delegation led by Fadnavis visited Raj Bhavan on June 23 and submitted two memorandums over their demands. A two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature is set to begin from July 5. However, the short duration of the session has left the BJP fuming.

The opposition has alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is trying to run away from the issues concerning the people. The BJP has also raised issues of the vacant post of Assembly Speaker and not conducting the local body elections. Koshyari in the letter stated that all three topics raised by the opposition are important and asked the CM to appraise him of the action taken on them.

