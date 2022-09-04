Maharashtra logs 1,205 new Covid cases today, 3 deaths; Mumbai adds 376

Follow us on Image Source : AP The three deaths comprised two in Mumbai circle and one in Nagpur circle

Maharashtra reported 1,205 new infections of coronavirus on Sunday and three deaths, according to data provided by the state health department. This took the tally of total infections in the state to 81,04,854 and death toll to 1,48,264, an official said.

Mumbai Circle accounted for 696 new cases, followed by Pune circle with 317, Nashik circle 45, Kolhapur circle 25, Nagpur circle 61, Latur circle 37, Aurangabad circle 19 and Akola circle five, the official said.

The three deaths comprised two in Mumbai circle and one in Nagpur circle, he added.

The recovery count rose by 1,532 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,48,228, leaving the state with an active caseload of 8,364, he said.

Mumbai has 2,949 active cases, followed by 1,882 in Thane and 1,735 in Pune, he added.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.07 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

It also revealed that 8,42,11,629 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 22,001 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,04,854; fresh cases 1,205; death toll 1,48,264; recoveries 79,48,226; active cases 8,364; total tests 8,42,11,629.

Mumbai adds 376 cases

Mumbai on Sunday reported 376 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,46,267 and the toll to 19,709, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 608 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,23,609, which left the city with 2,949 active cases, he said.

Of the new cases, only 27 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

So far, 1,81,24,510 samples have been examined for coronavirus, including 5,798 in the last 24 hours, he added.

The recovery rate stands at 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 28 and September 3 was 0.039 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,803 days, as per BMC data.

