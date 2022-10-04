Maharashtra logs 407 new Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 155

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A total of 429 patients recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 79,71,775, he said.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 407 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities that raised the tally to 81,22,839 and the toll to 1,48,349, the state health department said.

A day before, the state had logged 180 cases and zero fatality. The two deaths due to COVID-19 were reported from Vasai-Virar and Pune. The fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, a health department official said.

A total of 429 patients recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 79,71,775, he said.

Maharashtra is now left with 2,715 active cases, the official said, adding the recovery rate stands at 98.14 per cent.

With 16,426 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 8,48,67,224.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 407; Fatality: 2; Active cases: 2,715; Tests: 16,426.

Mumbai adds 155 cases

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 155 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,50,701, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,733, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,30,184 after 85 patients recovered from the infection, he said. There has been a slight increase in the daily cases, as the city had on Monday recorded 66 infections.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 4,387 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out in the city to 1,83,29,997.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, Mumbai is left with 784 active cases, of which only 12 patients are symptomatic.

The overall growth rate of cases is 0.008 per cent, while the doubling rate is at 9,045 days.

Latest India News