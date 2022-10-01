Maharashtra logs 460 Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 130

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The three deaths comprised two in Pune circle and one in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 460 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, which took the state's tally to 81,21,873 and the toll to 1,48,346, a health official said.

The addition to the tally on Friday was 459 and the fatality count was five, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 199 of the new cases, followed by 137 from Pune circle. Nashik (44), Nagpur (33), Kolhapur (11), Aurangabad (7), Akola (12) and Latur (11).

The three deaths comprised two in Pune circle and one in Mumbai, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 615 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,70,493, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,034, he said. Pune leads with 1,075 active cases, followed by 705 in Mumbai and 319 in Thane.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,48,23,564 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 22,147 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8121873; fresh cases 460; death toll 148346; recoveries 79,70,493; active cases 3034; total tests 8,48,23,564.

Mumbai sees 130 cases

Mumbai on Saturday reported 130 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,50,378 and the toll to 19,732, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was above the 100-mark for the fourth day in a row and slightly more than the 115 cases recorded on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

Of the new cases, only 16 are symptomatic, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 121 to touch 11,29,941, leaving the city with an active caseload of 705, he said.

As per BMC data, a total of 1,83,15,553 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 6,127 in the last 24 hours, down from the 7,038 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period.

The recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 24 and 30 is 0.009 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stands at 8,209 days, as per civic data.

Latest India News