Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 63,294 coronavirus cases, 349 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 63,294 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 34,07,245, the death toll increased to 57,987 with 349 new fatalities.

As many as 34,008 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 27,82,161. The number of active cases stands at 5,65,587.

ALSO READ | 15-day lockdown required in Maharashtra, says health minister Rajesh Tope

Mumbai recorded 9,986 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 5,20,498. Seventy-nine deaths in the state capital took the toll to 12,023.

Currently, 31,75,585 people are in home quarantine and 25,694 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ | Honestly believe a strict lockdown is necessary in Maharashtra: Uddhav in all party meet, no decision yet

Latest India News