Maharashtra: Covid vaccination team attacked in Palghar village, two held

The Covid vaccination team went to Ganje-Jayshet village in Palghar, where they were assaulted by tribals

A Covid vaccination team was attacked by villagers in Maharashtra's Palghar. The team had gone to spread awareness about coronavirus vaccine among tribals, but had to face a tough time. According to Palghar police, a team of doctors and health workers were brutally assaulted at Ganje-Jayshet village when they reached there to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests.

Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said that the incident took place on Monday when a team of five personnel from Durvesh primary health centre went to Ganje village for a COVID-19 awareness programme. Villagers stopped the team, including doctors, from entering the village and beat them up, police said. Villagers also vandalised the team's jeep.

Police said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the case while a manhunt has been launched to nab seven others. An offence under section 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) among other relevant provisions of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

