Maharashtra records 43,183 new Covid cases, highest one-day spike since pandemic began

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 43,183 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest one-day spike ever since the pandemic began. The state also reported about 249 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With 43,183 fresh infections being reported, the total caseload now stands at 28,56,163. The total count of fatalities is 54,898.

The state has 3,66,533 active cases as of now. Meanwhile, 32,641 recoveries have pushed the total count to 24,33,368.

