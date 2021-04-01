Maharashtra records 43,183 new Covid cases, highest one-day spike since pandemic began

Thursday, April 01, 2021
     
​Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 43,183 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest one-day spike ever since the pandemic began. The state also reported about 249 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai Updated on: April 01, 2021 21:32 IST
Image Source : PTI

FILE IMAGE

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 43,183 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest one-day spike ever since the pandemic began. The state also reported about 249 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

With 43,183 fresh infections being reported, the total caseload now stands at 28,56,163. The total count of fatalities is 54,898. 

The state has 3,66,533 active cases as of now. Meanwhile, 32,641 recoveries have pushed the total count to 24,33,368. 

