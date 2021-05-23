Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 26,672 coronavirus cases, 594 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 26,672 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 55,79,897, the death toll increased to 88,620 with 594 new fatalities.

As many as 29,177 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 51,40,272, The number of active cases stands at 3,48,395.

Mumbai adds 1,431 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,431 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths on a day when 23,314 tests were conducted, the city civic body said. With the addition of the new cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload went up to 6,97,810 and the death toll to 4,623, it said in a statement.

With 1,470 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far rose to 6,52,686, it said. The total number of samples tested so far in the financial capital reached 60,72,000.

The case recovery rate of the Mumbai district now stands at 93 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases in the city stood at 0.22 per cent for the period between May 16 and May 22, it said. The case doubling rate for Mumbai now stands at 331 days.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 92.12 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.59 per cent.

Currently, 26,96,306 people are in home quarantine and 21,771 are in institutional quarantine.

