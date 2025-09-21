Mahalaya 2025: PM Modi extends greetings as Durga Puja countdown begins across nation Shubho Mahalaya 2025: In West Bengal, Mahalaya is most closely associated with the pre-dawn radio broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini- a devotional programme filled with chants, hymns, and recitations that awaken the spirit of the festival.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 21) greeted the nation on the occasion of Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities. Sharing his message on X, he wrote: “Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health.”

The devout believe that Goddess Durga begins her descent from her abode in Mount Kailash to the Earth on this day (Mahalaya).

Mamata Banerjee pens new puja song

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted the people on the auspicious day. In her social media message, she invoked the Goddess, writing: “Awake Durga, awake, bearer of ten weapons.” Banerjee further said, “On the occasion of Tan, Agomoni, and Abahan, I offer my heartfelt Mahalaya greetings to all. On this occasion, I am sharing with all of you a new Puja song written and composed by me.”

Significance of Mahalaya

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha (Shradh), a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, and heralds the beginning of Devi Paksha, leading up to the grand Durga Puja. As per tradition, it symbolises the Goddess Durga’s arrival on Earth to vanquish the demon king Mahishasura, reflecting the eternal victory of good over evil.

Traditions and rituals in West Bengal

In West Bengal, Mahalaya is most closely associated with the pre-dawn radio broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini- a devotional programme filled with chants, hymns, and recitations that awaken the spirit of the festival. Listening to this broadcast remains one of the most cherished rituals in Bengali households.

On this day, thousands perform tarpan- a ritual of offering prayers and water to ancestors- along the banks of the Hooghly River and other water bodies across the state. Simultaneously, sculptors of Maa Durga idols perform the sacred ritual of Chokhhu Daan, painting the goddess’s eyes, which marks the formal beginning of the Puja preparations.

Countdown to Durga Puja begins

With Mahalaya, festive fervour officially takes over West Bengal and beyond. Streets, pandals, and neighbourhoods gear up for Durga Puja, as the countdown to the biggest cultural and spiritual celebration of the year begins.