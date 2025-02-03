Mahakumbh: 5 spiritual benefits of 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MAHAKUMBH_2025 A foreign devotee taking a holy dip in Sangam

Basant Panchami Amrit Snan: The third and last 'Amrit Snan' (holy bath) of the Mahakumbh is taking place today on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, drawing millions of devotees to the Sangam for a sacred dip. The snan began at 4 am, and as of now, 1.65 crore devotees have bathed at the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The saints of the Mahanirvani Akhara were the first to take part in the holy dip, followed by other akharas. It is believed that taking the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami grants salvation.

Here are the five key benefits associated with the Amrit Snan on this day:

1. Salvation (Moksha)

It is believed that taking the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, especially during the Mahakumbh, grants the devotee Moksha, freeing them from the cycle of birth and death.

2. Purification of 7 Generations

Not only does the person taking the dip receive spiritual benefits, but it is also believed that their seven generations are purified, receiving the blessings of the holy waters.

3. Satisfaction of ancestors' souls and spiritual peace

The significance of the Amrit Snan on this day is widely acknowledged. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati incarnated on this day, and as a result, her invisible form resides as a river at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Taking a dip in these sacred waters is thought to bring fulfillment to the souls of one's ancestors and offer spiritual tranquility to the devotee.

4. Health and Well-being

Many devotees believe that taking a dip in the sacred waters has healing properties. It is said to improve one's health, remove physical ailments, and bring mental peace and clarity.

5. Spiritual cleansing

It is believed that taking a dip in the holy waters of the Sangam on Basant Panchami washes away all sins, leading to spiritual purification. The Amrit Snan is also believed to infuse the body with divine energy, revitalising the devotee and promoting the flow of positive energy throughout their entire being.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not vouch for the truth of any such statements.)​

