Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits Sonitpur in Assam

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred in Sonitpur on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 5:26 am today.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred in Sonitpur, Assam at 5:26 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/eSgmSX3GT7 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

More details awaited.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage