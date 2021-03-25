Coronavirus Lockdown: Restrictions on Sunday extended in four districts of Madhya Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh extends Sunday lockdown in four districts

Madhya Pradesh Lockdown: Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose Sunday lockdown in the districts of Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam, and Khargone, amid an alarming surge in the cases of novel coronavirus. The state government had already imposed Sunday lockdown in districts like Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur.

The lockdown will begin at 10 pm on Saturday and end on 6 am on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the weekly lockdown during a meeting with his ministerial colleagues on the coronavirus situation after the cabinet meeting.

Besides the administration also capped the number of attendees at weddings and other related events. In the cities where more than 20 cases are being reported daily, and in the districts where the average new cases per week are more than 20, only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony and only 20 people can take part in the last rites.

Meanwhile, swimming pools, gyms, and cinema halls too will remain closed in such districts.

Only take-away service will be allowed at restaurants in such districts. Public halls will be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity.

So far 26,90,646 persons have been administered vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in the state.

Efforts are being made to administer vaccine jabs to three lakh persons per day and in the next three months all targeted groups will be vaccinated, said the official.

