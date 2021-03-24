Maharashtra records 31,855 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike since pandemic outbreak

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, the state health department said. With 31,855 infections, the total caseload has gone up to 25,64,881. This is the state's highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 95 fresh fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 53,684. About 15,098 people were discharged, pushing the recovery count to 22,62,593.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra saw 28,699 fresh cases and 132 deaths.

