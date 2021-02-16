Tuesday, February 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Several feared dead after bus falls into canal in MP's Sidhi

Several feared dead after bus falls into canal in MP's Sidhi

According to the sources, there were over 50 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 16, 2021 11:00 IST
mp bus accident
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Several feared dead after bus falls into canal in MP's Sidhi 

Many people were feared dead after a bus full of passengers fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning. According to the sources, there were over 50 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. 

According to the information received from the Control Room, the bus is submerged in deep water which could cause a large number of fatalities.

"The bus was enroute to Rewa from Sidhi. Suddenly, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the Sharda canal under the Rampur police station area. There is water in the canal and the bus has been submerged in it. Search is on for passengers," the police said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 14 killed after bus collides with truck in Kurnool

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News