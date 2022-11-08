Madhya Pradesh: Three die, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Datia district

Follow us on Image Source : REPRSENTATIVE IMAGE Officials said that the condition of the 12 was very serious and they had been referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Madhya Pradesh : At least three people were killed and 20 others were injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday night, a police official said. The trolley had overturned on a bridge on the Sindh river.

According to the official, the victims were residents of Jakholi Vindva village in Bhind district and were on the way back to their way village from Ratangarh Mata temple when the incident took place.

While returning from the temple, the tractor-trolley carrying the villagers overturned on a bridge on the Sindh river near Sankua under Sevda police station limits, killing three persons, including two women, and injuring 20 others, additional director general of police (ADGP) Rajesh Chawla said.

Officials said that the condition of the 12 was very serious and they had been referred to Gwalior for further treatment. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra expressed grief over the accident and directed Datia district administration officials to make all arrangements for proper treatment of the injured persons.

