Madhya Pradesh to increase salaries of imams, muezzins

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday agreed to increase the salaries of imams from Rs 2,200 to Rs 5,000 and muezzins from Rs 1,900 to Rs 4,500 per month. The increase in salaries was proposed by Minority Welfare Minister Arif Aqeel. The Chief Minister made this announcement after inaugurating the new building of the Madhya Pradesh Mosque Committee near Tajul Mosque.

Kamal Nath said: "Our country India and our culture is great because we have the speciality to live together with a sense of respect for each other".

Referring to the challenges of the present era, the Chief Minister said, "The biggest challenge before us today is to bring the origin, civilization and diversity of the great culture of our country to the younger generation. They should follow it and live together. This is the responsibility of elderly people to impart right direction and vision to the future generation".

Govind Singh, in-charge and Cooperative Minister of Bhopal district and Minority Welfare Minister Arif Akeel were also present on the occasion.