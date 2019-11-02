Madhya Pradesh government to set up Sikh museum and research centre

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE MP govt to set up Sikh museum and research centre

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will set up a Sikh museum and research centre in Jabalpur to mark the 550th 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Nanak Dev, an official said on Saturday. The government also decided to develop six places associated with the founder of Sikhism in the state as

religious tourist spots. "The Sikh Museum and Research Centre would be developed at the cost of Rs 20 crore.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday also decided to allocate Rs 12 crore to develop six Sikh places associated with Guru

Nanak Dev in Madhya Pradesh as religious tourist spots," the official said while informing about the meeting of the panel on celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

These centres are: Tekri Sahib (Bhopal), Imli Sahib and Betma Sahib (Indore), Gurdwara (Omkareshwar), Gurunanak Ghat Gurudwara (Ujjain) and Gwari Ghat Gurudwara (Jabalpur). The main government offices, including the secretariat and the state Legislative Assembly building, will be lit up

and decorated on November 12, the official added.

