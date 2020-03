Image Source : FILE With Rajya Sabha election around the corner, Kamal Nath receives blow as Congress MLA resigns

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's government has received a blow as Suwasra Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang tendered resignation on Thursday. The development has come just when Rajya Sabha elections are around the corner. According to sources, Hardeep Singh Dang is missing for past 3 days.

Resignation letter

(More to follow)

Watch | BJP did 'chirharan' of democracy in Madhya Pradesh: Congress