MP: Computer Baba's ashram demolished in Indore, seer among 6 detained 

Self-styled godman 'Computer Baba's' asharam in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been demolished by the local authorities on Sunday. The Indore Municipal Corporation and the district administration termed it as an 'encroachment' on village land. Baba, a religious leader and former minister has been taken into police custody in Indore for protesting against the administration's action on his ashram.

The seer, whose real name is Namdev Tyagi, and some of his supporters have been detained for protesting the action taken by the Indore district administration to remove encroachments from the ashram.

"Six people have been detained as they tried to obstruct the demolition process," said Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Ajay Dev Sharma.

The ashram built on the government land in Jambudi Hapsi village of computer baba, known for political ties, was demolished on Sunday morning.

However, the demolition comes days after voting ended in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, in which Computer Baba had campaigned for the Congress.

Officials said that Baba was also served notice to remove the encroachments. An order for eviction from the government land was also issued. Baba had built an ashram and shed allegedly by illegally occupying over 46 acres of government land, which is valued at around Rs 80 crore.

In 2018, computer baba had quit then-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government. He was inducted in Chouhan's cabinet with the minister of state rank. Later, he supported Congress.

