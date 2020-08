Image Source : ANI Two-storey building collapses near Lal Gate area in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh

Two-storey building collapses near Lal Gate area in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 6 people have been rescued and sent to the hospital.

Rescue operation underway.

Madhya Pradesh: Two-storey building collapses near Lal Gate area in Dewas; 6 people rescued and sent to the hospital. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/q1dwjnONVY — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

