Madhya Pradesh: 5 labourers rescued so far after under-construction tunnel caved in

Sunday, February 13, 2022
     
The rescue operation is underway to rescue the remaining labourers with the help of a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2022 7:12 IST
Image Source : ANI

Highlights

  • An under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni
  • Five out of nine labourers are rescued so far after under-construction tunnel caved in
  • CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident in Sleemanaba

Five out of nine labourers, who were trapped after an under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, have been rescued, said the administration on Sunday.

The rescue operation is underway to rescue the remaining labourers with the help of a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team.

"Of the 9 labourers trapped, 5 have been rescued after an under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh; 4 yet to be rescued. SDERF team at the spot," an official of the administration said.

The SDERF team arrived from Jabalpur, said Katni collector Priyank Mishra.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident in Sleemanabad. In a conversation over the phone, he sought information about the incident from the Katni collector.

The Chief Minister is constantly in touch with the Katni district administration and is taking information about the rescue operation. The Chief Minister has instructed for proper treatment of those injured.

