Madan Mitra admitted to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital after breathing complaints

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra has been admitted to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata after he complained of breathing problems. One of Trinamool's key leader, Mitra has fallen sick in the middle of Bengal elections.

Over one crore voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 306 candidates on Thursday, when 43 assembly constituencies go to polls in the

sixth phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth phase of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.

The poll panel has decided to deploy at least 1,071 companies of central forces in the sixth phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said.

It will also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the voting process, the official said.

West Bengal on Tuesday registered its highest-single-day spike of 9,819 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 6,78,172, and at least 46 more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 10,652.

