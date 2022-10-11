Lucknow weather: Schools, higher institutions in city to remain closed today in wake of heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Heavy rains: Lucknow schools, higher educational institutions to remain closed on Tuesday

Lucknow weather update: In wake of a heavy rain warning in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow district administration declared a holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the District Magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar read that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

Citing a government order, the DM said all higher educational institutions will also remain closed on Tuesday.

A state government official said higher educational institutions will remain closed in the districts where the authorities have declared a holiday in view of heavy rains.

Special Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Manoj Kumar has said in an order sent to the Director of Higher Education and all the regional higher education officers that in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the state, District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions.

Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered the closure of schools on Monday.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rains on Monday.

11 killed in rain-related incidents across parts of Uttar Pradesh

As many as eleven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where over 900 villages in 17 districts were affected by floods following heavy rainfall, officials said on Monday.

According to a report by the relief commissioner's office, the lives of around 8.43 lakh people have been impacted due to the floods.

In Jhansi, seven people were killed in lightning strikes on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mauranipur, Mrityunjay Mishra said Kranti (28), her daughter Nikita (15) and Pinki (25), all from the district's Itail village, died in a lightning strike.

Kunjan (25) of Bhadarwara village, Basari village-resident Charan Singh (36) and Kalicharan Kushwaha (55) of Laraun Katera village were killed in lightning strikes, he said.

Some others were injured and admitted to hospitals, he added.

Govind Singh (49), a resident of Lakhanpura Raksa, was also killed in lightning strike while working in his agriculture field, SDM (Sadar), Jhansi, Shashi Bhushan said, adding a person was also injured in the incident.

In Balrampur, two people died after being swept away in flood waters, even as rescue operations are on to find two others, officials said.

The body of Sumrita (55), hailing from Madarhava village, was taken out from a flooded pond while the body of Alam (16), who was swept away, was recovered on Monday, police said.

The flood waters submerged the Gonda-Barhni-Gorakhpur railway bridge in Balrampur, affecting the movement of trains.

According to Balrampur station superintendent PR Somvanshi, the movement of over two dozen trains was affected after the flood waters submerged the railway bridge.

Movement of trains has been stopped there till further orders, he added.

Amethi's Jamo police station SHO Akhilesh Gupta said the wall of a house belonging to a man named Ram Sanjeevan's (37) collapsed on Sunday night, leading to his death.

The deceased was staying alone in his house, he added.

In Pratapgarh district, a man named Dilip Singh (30) of Rehua Lalganj village died while his cousin was seriously injured after the wall of their house collapsed, Udaipur police station house officer Ranvijay Singh said.

He said the duo was rushed to a government hospital where Dilip succumbed to injuries.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

In Unnao, seven minors in the age group 7-17 were injured when a wall collapsed in Raghunathpur village in Bighapur tehsil due to heavy rains.

District Magistrate Apurva Dubey, who visited them in the hospital, said they are out of danger.

Officials on Sunday had said nine people were killed after heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the weather office, moderate to heavy rains occurred at most places in the state on Monday.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at a few places, the MeT office said, adding rains are very likely at many places on Tuesday.

Continuous rainfall and high-intensity winds also damaged crops of mustard, urad and bajra in Budaun, officials said, adding a newly-constructed boundary wall of a bus stand was also damaged.

Budaun District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said teams have been deployed to provide relief to people. Officials are also conducting survey to assess the crop damage after which farmers will be provided appropriate compensation, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to speed up relief work in the districts affected by unseasonal rainfall.

He asked them to remain in the field to oversee relief work in the affected districts and conduct inspections in the waterlogged areas, an official spokesperson said here.

The chief minister asked officials to provide immediate assistance to people in the flood-affected areas, take them to safe places and make proper arrangements for their food and lodging, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

