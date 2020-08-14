₹15,000 for ICU; ₹10,000 for isolation beds: Lucknow caps hospital charges for COVID patients

Image Source : PTI Chief Medical Officer Lucknow, RP Singh issues hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

hospital charges for treatment of COVID-19 in Lucknow. These hospital rates are on per day basis, for the admission of coronavirus patients, in the wake of the pandemic. This comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government had confirmed the availability of 1.5 lakh beds across hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

According to the release, Rs 10,000 would be charged for isolation beds, which would also include supportive care and oxygen. Other than this, the hospitals would charge Rs 15,000 for ICU without ventilators; while Rs 18,000 would be charged for ICU with ventilators.

Image Source : ANI Chief Medical Officer Lucknow - RP Singh issues uniform rates for treatment of coronavirus patients in hospitals

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to increase the number of level 2 and 3 (L-2 & L-3) beds in all districts, especially the sensitive ones.

The directions come after the state government permitted home isolation for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.

The chief minister had reviewed the availability of beds in various hospitals of Lucknow on Wednesday evening and had said the number of ICU and HCU beds in L-2 and L-3 hospitals should be doubled.

The hospitals for which the CM reviewed the availability of beds include SGPGI, KGMU, RML, Era, Medanta, Apollo, Sahara, Army Base hospital, Integral, TSM Medical College, Hind and Lok Bandhu.

During an inspection of BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, the CM also asked health authorities to increase the number of ventilators and L-3 beds, reserved for most severe cases.

Meanwhile, nearly 56 juveniles at an observation home and 12 employees of UP 112 were among 475 new COVID-19 patients recorded in the city on Wednesday.

Area wise, Hazratganj recorded highest 27 cases, followed by Thakurganj (25), Indiranagar (23), Alambagh (21), Gomtinagar (20), Talkatora (19), Mahanagar (17) and Cantonment (15). The city corona tally has now reached 14,696, of which 6,518 (44%) cases have surfaced in August so far.

