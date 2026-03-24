LPG ships head to India after safe transit through Strait of Hormuz | WATCH

New Delhi:

Two LPG carriers, Jag Vasant LPG carrier and Pine Gas LPG carrier have safely crossed the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. This route is considered one of the most sensitive in the world, especially at a time when tensions remain high in West Asia.

The two ships are carrying a total of over 92,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used as cooking fuel in Indian homes. Both vessels are currently on their way to Indian ports and are expected to arrive between March 26 and March 28, ensuring steady supply in the coming days.

Indian Navy ensures protection

The journey of these ships has been closely guarded by the Indian Navy to ensure safety during transit. There are 60 Indian crew members onboard the two vessels, and all are reported to be safe. The movement of these ships comes as the government keeps a close watch on fuel supplies. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that there is no immediate shortage of LPG or fuel in the country.

However, officials remain cautious as prolonged tensions in the region could affect supply routes.

Why does this route matter?

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial passage for global oil and gas shipments. Any disruption here can impact countries like India, which depend heavily on imports for energy.