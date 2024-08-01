LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder rates hiked by Rs 8.50 | Check city-wise new prices here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

LPG price hike: With the beginning of a new month, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 8.50, effective August 1, 2024. However, the price of the 14 kg domestic gas cylinder remains unchanged.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited website, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1652.50 in Delhi, up from Rs 1646—a rise of Rs 6.50. In Kolkata, the price has increased by Rs 8.50, bringing the cost to Rs 1764.50. In Mumbai, the new price is Rs 1605, and in Chennai, it is Rs 1817.

This recent price increase follows a previous adjustment on July 1, 2024, when the cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 30.

Check new city-wise new prices here

City New Price (in Rs) Old Price (in Rs) Delhi 1652.50 1646 Mumbai 1605 1,598 Kolkata 1764.50 1,756 Chennai 1817 1,809.5

The recent price hike comes after a Union Budget announcement. For the financial year 2024-25, the Indian government estimates total receipts, excluding borrowings, to be Rs 32.07 lakh crore. Net tax receipts are projected at Rs 25.83 lakh crore, with the fiscal deficit estimated at 4.9 per cent of GDP. Notably, the oil companies are significant contributors to government revenue.

No changes in LPG domestic cylinder price

The price of the non-subsidized 14.2 kg LPG cylinder remains unchanged. It is priced at Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 818.50 in Chennai. Notably, on June 1, 2023, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1103. On August 30, 2023, oil companies announced a significant reduction of Rs 200, bringing the price down to Rs 903. Subsequently, on March 9, 2024, there was another reduction of Rs 100 in its price.

