Samba: The Border Security Forces (BSF) successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt and killed an intruder along the International Border (IB) in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the night of July 31 to August 1, 2024, the vigilant BSF personnel detected suspicious movement across the IB in the Samba border area. An intruder approaching the BSF fence was neutralised by the alert troops, preventing the infiltration attempt.

Two additional BSF battalions sent to Jammu

In a fresh attempt to tackle the rising terrorism in the Jammu region, the government has sent two more battalions to the Jammu region. More than 2,000 BSF jawans have been deployed near LOC in the Samba range (near the Punjab-Jammu state border). The battalions deployed in Odisha were moved to Jammu.

India shares a 772 km-long Line of Control (LOC) border with Pakistan, with 343.9 km in Kashmir and approximately 224 km in Jammu. Additionally, there is a 209 km international border stretching from Akhnoor to the Lakhanpur border in Punjab. This is not the first time the Pakistani Army has engaged in such tactics to undermine India. However, it seems that with their previous strategies having failed, Pakistan is now resorting to portraying itself as a victim to the United Nations.

The Jammu region, which had remained relatively peaceful from 2005 to 2021 after security forces eradicated decades-long terrorism, has seen a surge in terror attacks over the past month. These attacks included an assault on a pilgrim bus, resulting in nine deaths and 40 injuries. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks, which have now spread to Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, are attributed by the security establishment to efforts by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the region. Since 2021, over 70 people, including 52 security personnel—mostly from the Army—have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region.

