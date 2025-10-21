Lokpal invites tender for seven BMW cars for its seven members worth around Rs 5 crore The Lokpal of India has floated a tender for seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars worth Rs 5 crore. The tender includes a mandatory seven-day training programme for drivers covering operational, safety, and emergency protocols.

New Delhi:

The anti-corruption body Lokpal of India has issued a tender for the procurement of seven luxurious BMW 3 Series 330Li cars, with a total estimated cost of around Rs 5 crore. The Lokpal currently has seven members, including the chairman, against its sanctioned strength of eight. The tender document stated, "The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India." The procurement specifies the "M Sport" model with a long wheelbase, in white colour. According to BMW's official website, the 3 Series long wheelbase model is the longest and most spacious in its segment, designed for superior comfort and advanced technology. The on-road price of each car in New Delhi is around Rs 69.5 lakh.

Mandatory driver training included in tender

The tender also includes a detailed training programme for drivers and designated staff members. The training is required to be comprehensive, covering both theoretical and practical sessions. The document outlined, "The training shall be conducted for a minimum duration of seven (07) days, to be completed within 15 days from the date of delivery of vehicles. The exact schedule shall be finalised in consultation with the Lokpal of India."

The training will include classroom sessions and on-road practical exercises, covering "familiarisation with all controls, features and safety systems of the BMW 330Li M Sport", "hands-on operational training, including start-up, parking, and emergency handling" and "understanding of fuel efficiency parameters and driving modes", among other aspects. Drivers will also receive instruction on basic troubleshooting, emergency response protocols, and in-vehicle electronic systems.

On-road practice and vendor responsibilities

Each designated driver must undergo 50 to 100 kilometres of supervised driving practice under qualified trainers. A logbook will be maintained and countersigned by the supervising trainer for every driver. All arrangements, including trainers, vehicles, fuel, training materials, logistics, and refreshments, must be provided at the vendor's cost. The tender specifies, "The entire cost of organising and conducting the training programme, including trainer honorarium, travel, accommodation (if required), fuel, materials and logistics, shall be borne exclusively by the vendor. No additional expenditure shall be incurred by the Lokpal of India."

Key deadlines for tender submission

The last date for submitting the bid is November 6, with an earnest money deposit of Rs 10 lakh. Bids will be opened the following day. The cars are required to be delivered preferably within two weeks but no later than 30 days from the date of issuing the supply order. The tender clearly states that no extension of time will be allowed.

