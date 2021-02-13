Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to Budget discussion in Lok Sabha today

Lok Sabha will convene at 10 am instead of the usual 4 pm on Saturday, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply to the general discussion on the Union Budget. The new timing of the House was announced by Speaker Om Birla after the Question Hour on Friday.

Since Rajya Sabha went on a recess on Friday and would reconvene on March 8, Lok Sabha would meet in the morning. Rajya Sabha has been meeting at 9 am due to COVID-19 distancing norms.

Some Rajya Sabha members also sit in Lok Sabha chamber.

Lok Sabha has been meeting at 4 pm and some of its members sit in the Rajya Sabha's chamber to maintain social distancing amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has directed all its members to be present in the House on Saturday, party sources said.

The new shift in Parliament came into place in the Monsoon session. There was no Winter session.

The lower house will go into recess Saturday evening and reconvene on March 8.

