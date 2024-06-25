Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha session 2024 live updates: Rajnath reaches out to opposition for consensus on Speaker's name
Lok Sabha session live updates: The BJP is confident about securing the Speaker position, having received backing from its NDA allies. An important meeting with NDA leaders took place on June 18 at Rajnath Singh's residence, where a consensus on the Speaker's nomination was likely reached.

Updated on: June 25, 2024 10:29 IST
Lok Sabha session live updates: The second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session is set to decide the new Speaker of the House. By 12 PM today, the name of the next Lok Sabha Speaker will be finalised. It is certain that the Speaker will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as NDA allies have committed their support to any BJP nominee. Several names are currently under consideration for this key position. Among the names being considered, Om Birla, the current frontrunner, stands out. Birla, an MP from Kota, Rajasthan, served as the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha. Other names reportedly under consideration by the BJP include Andhra Pradesh BJP President D. Purandeswari, senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, and Bhartruhari Mahtab, who is currently serving as the pro-tem Speaker.

  • Jun 25, 2024 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Om Birla emerges as likely NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker

    Speculation is rife within political circles as Om Birla, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Kota-Bundi and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is expected to be nominated as the candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Birla's potential candidacy follows deliberations among NDA leaders aiming to finalize their nominee for the prestigious role in the lower house of Parliament.

     

  • Jun 25, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Rajnath Singh engages opposition for consensus on Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker

    Ahead of the crucial elections for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha, Union Minister Rajnath Singh has initiated talks with opposition leaders to foster consensus. Simultaneously, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister is also actively engaging with opposition counterparts, ANI sources said.

  • Jun 25, 2024 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    NDA likely to nominate Lok Sabha Speaker candidate today

    Today marks the final day for filing nominations for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, with elections scheduled for June 26. The NDA is expected to announce its candidate amidst speculations surrounding previous speaker Om Birla and current pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as potential contenders. This will be the first time elections are held for the speaker's position since independence, as traditionally, the speaker and deputy speaker have been chosen through consensus between ruling and opposition parties.

  • Jun 25, 2024 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today

    After 262 newly elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Monday, the 18th Lok Sabha session continues today with the remaining 281 MPs scheduled to swear in. Key leaders scheduled to take oath include Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule, and Kanimozhi. Bhartruhari Mahtab was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker by President Draupadi Murmu on Monday. Prime Minister Modi addressed the media outside the new Parliament building, emphasizing the government's commitment to inclusivity and consensus-building for national service.

     

  • Jun 25, 2024 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    BJP highlights key initiatives of Modi govt in first 15 days of third term

    On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a detailed "report card" showcasing the significant actions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the initial 15 days of his third tenure. Modi assumed office once again after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning 293 seats.

     

  • Jun 25, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Decision on Speaker expected today, election tomorrow

