Lok Sabha session 2024 live updates: Rajnath reaches out to opposition for consensus on Speaker's name

Lok Sabha session live updates: The second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session is set to decide the new Speaker of the House. By 12 PM today, the name of the next Lok Sabha Speaker will be finalised. It is certain that the Speaker will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as NDA allies have committed their support to any BJP nominee. Several names are currently under consideration for this key position. Among the names being considered, Om Birla, the current frontrunner, stands out. Birla, an MP from Kota, Rajasthan, served as the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha. Other names reportedly under consideration by the BJP include Andhra Pradesh BJP President D. Purandeswari, senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, and Bhartruhari Mahtab, who is currently serving as the pro-tem Speaker.