Modi 3.0 Govt Formation LIVE: JDU leaders gather at Nitish Kumar's residence ahead of MPs meet in Parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday to congratulate him on his election victory, a statement from the PMO here said.

“The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights in the near future,” the statement stressed.

Netanyahu on Wednesday also took to social media platform X to congratulate Modi expressing hopes that Indo-Israel ties surge to "new heights".

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !", Netanyahu tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.