Modi 3.0 Govt Formation LIVE: JDU leaders gather at Nitish Kumar's residence ahead of MPs meet in Parliament

Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for the third time as Prime Minister of India on June 9. Several world leaders are being invited for the grand ceremony to be held in New Delhi. Stay tuned for all the latest update on NDA government formation.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2024 9:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with top BJP leadership
Image Source : @BJP4INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with top BJP leadership and key NDA alliance partners at his residence.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will today hold a meeting of its newly elected MPs in the Parliament and is likely to stake claim to form the next government at the Centre. On Wednesday, NDA held a key meeting with its allies including Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel among others during which they approved PM Modi's name as their alliance leader. According to reports, PM Modi is set to take the oath of office for the third time on June 9. Several world leaders are being invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, opposition's INDIA bloc also held its meeting and said that they will make right move at the right time.

  • Jun 07, 2024 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    JDU leaders begin arriving at Nitish Kumar's residence in Delhi

    JD(U) leaders begin arriving at the residence of Bihar CM and party leader Nitish Kumar for the party's Parliamentary Party meeting this morning. Visuals of party MP-elect Devesh Chandra Thakur arriving at the residence.

  • Jun 07, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Naidu, Nitish likely to join PM Modi during meeting with President Murmu

    Key NDA members including TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde are expected to join PM Modi for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting the BJP-led NDA to form the next government.

  • Jun 07, 2024 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Netanyahu telephones Modi to congratulate him on his election victory

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday to congratulate him on his election victory, a statement from the PMO here said.

    “The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights in the near future,” the statement stressed.

    Netanyahu on Wednesday also took to social media platform X to congratulate Modi expressing hopes that Indo-Israel ties surge to "new heights".

    "I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !", Netanyahu tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

  • Jun 07, 2024 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, Seychelles to attend Modi's swearing-in

    Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend, authoritative sources said on Thursday.

    It is learnt that India has already sent invites to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and some other leaders of the countries chosen to grace the ceremony.

  • Jun 07, 2024 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Congratulatory messages are normal course of diplomatic business: US on China objecting India-Taiwan greetings exchange

    US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on China objecting pleasantries being exchanged between India and Taiwan | "I haven't seen those specific reports, so I don't want to comment on them in detail, but I would say that such congratulatory messages are the normal course of diplomatic business..."

    China has protested to India after an exchange of greetings between Prime Minister Modi and President of Taiwan following which, there have been several state and non-state actors going on social media and saying that India would have a price to pay.

  • Jun 07, 2024 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    AAP-Congress friendship is of selfishness, says BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla

    BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on the statement of Delhi government minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai | "Gopal Rai has said that after they (INDIA alliance) have won 0 out of 7 seats in Delhi, there will be no alliance between Congress party and AAP in the Assembly elections... This was only a friendship of selfishness... Now they will abuse each other in Delhi too... This is the real face of the INDI alliance."

  • Jun 07, 2024 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Odisha election verdict historic, says BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi

    BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on election results | "The importance of historic victory in Odisha has increased as the CM has also been defeated... It was beyond imagination, but the people have shown faith and supported the BJP and no matter how much gratefulness we express towards the people of the state, it will always be lesser. It's all possible due to PM Modi..."

  • Jun 07, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    NDA MPs big meet in Parliament today

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will today hold a key meeting of its newly elected Member of Parliament (MPs) after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. During the meeting, the MPs are likely to choose PM Modi as leader and stake claim to form the government at the Centre.

