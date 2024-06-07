Modi 3.0 Govt Formation LIVE: JDU leaders gather at Nitish Kumar's residence ahead of MPs meet in Parliament

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will today hold a meeting of its newly elected MPs in the Parliament and is likely to stake claim to form the next government at the Centre. On Wednesday, NDA held a key meeting with its allies including Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel among others during which they approved PM Modi's name as their alliance leader. According to reports, PM Modi is set to take the oath of office for the third time on June 9. Several world leaders are being invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, opposition's INDIA bloc also held its meeting and said that they will make right move at the right time.