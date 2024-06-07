Lok Sabha Election Results: Third-gender voter turnout in 2024 general polls higher than 2019

Follow us on Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION (X) Third-gender voter turnout in 2024 polls higher than 2019 general elections.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: According to the Election Commission (EC) data, Lok Sabha polls 2024 saw a higher turnout of third-gender voters in comparison to the 2019 general elections. In 2024, the third gender voter turnout was around 25 per cent while it was 14.58 per cent in the last election.

The EC has released phase-wise data for the just-concluded seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. In the first phase of the 2024 elections held on April 19, the turnout of third-gender voters was 31.32 per cent. It was 23.86 per cent in the second phase held on April 26, 25.2 per cent in the third phase held on May 7, 34.23 per cent in the fourth phase held on May 13, 21.96 per cent in the fifth phase held on May 20 and 18.67 per cent in the sixth phase held on May 25.

The final and seventh phase of the polls held on June 1 saw a 22.33 per cent third gender voter turnout. According to the 2011 census, there are 4,87,803 transgenders in the country.

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the 18th Lok Sabha with 240 seats. The next largest party is the Congress with 99 seats, followed by the Samajwadi Party, which bagged 37 seats.

Total voter turnout of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The overall voter turnout of Lok Sabha elections 2024 was recorded at 65.79 per cent, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement on Thursday (June 6). Assam recorded the highest voter turnout of 81.56 per cent among states. Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout out of 56.19 per cent among states, the EC stated.

"Detailed statistical reports having the number of postal votes and Gross voter turnout will be made available on the ECI website after finalisation of details, as received from States/UTs in due course as per standard practice. Postal Ballots include postal ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and voters on election duty," it stated.

Meanwhile, in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 63.88 per cent was recorded."Voter turnout of 63.88 per cent has been recorded at polling stations in phase-7 for 57 PCs in the General Elections 2024," it added.

According to the poll body, male voters' turnout was 63.11 per cent, while 64.72 per cent of women voters cast their votes. The third gender turnout stood at 22.33 per cent.Earlier this week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asserted that India made history with a remarkable turnout of 64.2 crore voters in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

(With agencies inputs)

