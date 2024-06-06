We all fought historic battle: Priyanka Gandhi thanks SP for INDIA bloc's historic performance in UP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Amid the INDIA bloc's massive gain in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday congratulated the Samajwadi Party leaders, including party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and the Karyakartas, for the historic verdict in the state.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Congress general secretary congratulated Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, his wife, and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

She said, "My heartiest congratulations to you and the hardworking workers of Samajwadi Party for the results of UP. We all together fought a historic battle under difficult circumstances. On the ground, the workers of Congress and SP courageously raised their voices for the issues of the people, social justice, and the Constitution. Despite all the threats and repression, they united and became the sentinels of democracy and stood at every booth."

"Due to the hard work of all of you, the public has shown confidence in our unity and our commitment towards the issues," she added.

It is pertinent to note that the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP led a significant gain for the INDIA bloc in politically important UP. The party alone won 37 seats this time, becoming the single largest party in the state, while its ally Congress managed to gain six seats, including regaining its bastion seat of Amethi from BJP's Smriti Irani. Further, another politically important seat of Rae Bareli has been won by Congress with an unprecedented margin. Meanwhile, the BJP, which won 62 seats during the 2019 elections, managed to hold their positions on 33 seats only, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won two seats and Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S) got one seat.

Akhilesh Yadav breaks father Mulayam Singh's record in UP

Significantly, the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have become a platform of many firsts for the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), which has made history with its spectacular performance by winning the maximum number of seats in Parliament since its formation. In the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Samajwadi Party, a prominent member of the INDIA bloc, won a record-breaking 37 seats out of the total 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. This victory marks a significant moment for Akhilesh Yadav and the party leaders as they successfully broke the record for the most seats won in Parliament. In addition to winning the highest number of seats, the party's vote share also saw a significant jump, reaching 33.59% in UP.

