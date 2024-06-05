Lok Sabha election results 2024: Vote shares of BJP and Congress rise in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A woman leaves after casting her vote for the 2nd phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 at Tupilia village in Assam.

According to Election Commission statistics, both the BJP and Congress witnessed an increase in vote shares by over one per cent in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Assam. The saffron party's vote share rose from 36.41 per cent in 2019 to 37.43 per cent in 2024, securing nine out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Meanwhile, Congress, winning three constituencies, saw its vote share increase from 35.79 percent to 37.48 per cent during the same period.

NDA's marginal dip

While the overall vote share of the NDA, which clinched 11 seats in Assam, experienced a marginal dip of 0.45 per cent, its constituent, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), witnessed a decline in vote share from 8.31 per cent in 2019 to 6.46 per cent in 2024.

Performance of other parties

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), another NDA ally in Assam, won its first Lok Sabha seat in Kokrajhar, securing a 2.43 per cent vote share. However, the AIUDF suffered a significant setback as its president, Badruddin Ajmal, lost from Dhubri by a considerable margin, with the party's vote share dropping to 3.13 per cent from 7.87 per cent.

Other contestants

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress garnered 0.85 per cent and 0.37 per cent vote shares, respectively, while the Left parties, CPI and CPI (M), secured a combined vote share of 0.58 per cent. Independent candidates accounted for 6.22 per cent of the vote share, while NOTA stood at 1.19 per cent.

Voter turnout

The parliamentary elections for the 14 seats were held in three phases, with a turnout of 81.56 per cent from the total 2.45 crore electorate.

