Harsimrat Kaur Badal secures fourth consecutive Lok Sabha victory from Bathinda

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal registered her fourth consecutive Lok Sabha victory on Tuesday. The SAD leader won from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, which she has been representing since 2009.

According to the Election Commission of India data, Badal, the wife of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, won with a margin of 49,656 votes. She received a total of 376,558 votes, defeating her competitors Gurmeet Singh Khudian (AAP), Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu (Congress), and Parampal Kaur Sidhu (Bhartiya Janta Party). The AAP candidate garnered 326,902 votes, the Congress candidate received 202,011 votes, and the BJP candidate had to settle with 110,762 votes.