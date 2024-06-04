Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Harsimrat Kaur Badal secures fourth consecutive Lok Sabha victory from Bathinda

Harsimrat Kaur Badal secures fourth consecutive Lok Sabha victory from Bathinda

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has won her fourth consecutive Lok Sabha election, securing a victory from the Bathinda constituency by a margin of 49,656 votes.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Bathinda (Punjab) Published on: June 04, 2024 19:22 IST
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal registered her fourth consecutive Lok Sabha victory on Tuesday. The SAD leader won from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, which she has been representing since 2009.

According to the Election Commission of India data, Badal, the wife of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, won with a margin of 49,656 votes. She received a total of 376,558 votes, defeating her competitors Gurmeet Singh Khudian (AAP), Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu (Congress), and Parampal Kaur Sidhu (Bhartiya Janta Party). The AAP candidate garnered 326,902 votes, the Congress candidate received 202,011 votes, and the BJP candidate had to settle with 110,762 votes.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X