Lok Sabha Election 2024: How did former CMs contesting polls perform? Know here

The recently concluded Lok Sabha elections witnessed the participation of several former chief ministers from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. Notable contenders included ex-Chief Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Manohar Lal Khattar, Basavaraj Bommai, Bhupesh Baghel, Jagadeesh Shettar, Akhilesh Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Digvijay Singh.

Election results highlights

Charanjit Singh Channi : Emerging victorious, Channi secured the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 175,993 votes.

: Emerging victorious, Channi secured the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 175,993 votes. Manohar Lal Khattar : Khattar claimed victory in the Karnal seat in Haryana, leading by over 200,000 votes.

: Khattar claimed victory in the Karnal seat in Haryana, leading by over 200,000 votes. Basavaraj Bommai : Bommai clinched the Haveri constituency in Karnataka, winning by over 43,513 votes.

: Bommai clinched the Haveri constituency in Karnataka, winning by over 43,513 votes. Bhupesh Baghel : Facing defeat, Baghel lost the Rajnandgaon seat in Chhattisgarh by a margin of 44,411 votes.

: Facing defeat, Baghel lost the Rajnandgaon seat in Chhattisgarh by a margin of 44,411 votes. Jagadeesh Shettar : Shettar secured the Belgaum constituency in Karnataka with a lead of 178,437 votes.

: Shettar secured the Belgaum constituency in Karnataka with a lead of 178,437 votes. Akhilesh Yadav : Yadav emerged victorious in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Kannauj, winning by over 170,992 votes.

: Yadav emerged victorious in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Kannauj, winning by over 170,992 votes. Shivraj Singh Chouhan : Chouhan claimed victory in the Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, with a substantial lead of 821,408 votes.

: Chouhan claimed victory in the Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, with a substantial lead of 821,408 votes. Digvijay Singh: Suffering defeat, Singh lost the Lok Sabha polls from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, trailing by 146,089 votes.

Electoral impact

The election results reflected a mixed outcome for the former chief ministers, with some securing resounding victories while others facing defeat. These results hold significance for both the BJP and Congress as they strategise to strengthen their political presence in the ongoing electoral landscape.

BJP secures 240 seats, Congress claims 99

The Election Commission of India has concluded the declaration of results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, revealing the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in 240 seats and the Congress party's success in 99 seats. The final announcement included the outcome of the Beed constituency in Maharashtra, where NCP candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane emerged victorious over BJP's Pankaja Munde by a margin of 6,553 votes. Notably, BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed, making the total contested seats 542.

Implications for government formation

With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to form the government for a third consecutive term. Despite facing significant losses in three Hindi heartland states, the BJP managed to secure a substantial victory, albeit falling short of the majority mark.

Coalition support

Key allies such as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JD(U), along with other alliance partners, provided crucial support to the NDA, allowing it to surpass the halfway mark and establish a strong coalition for government formation.

