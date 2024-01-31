Lok Sabha Election 2024: PC George merges his Kerala Janapaksham Secular with BJP

Follow us on Image Source : X PC George

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former MLA P C George on Wednesday merged his Kerala Janapaksham Secular with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). George had earlier said that the 'general sentiments' of his party workers are in favor of joining the BJP, and that a decision in this regard will be made before the Lok Sabha polls.

George, who represented Poonjar seat in the Kerala assembly for more than 30 years, praised Narendra Modi's leadership and said that India has never had such an accomplished prime minister, and that the opinion among party ranks is to support him.

When asked whether he would contest the Lok Sabha polls if he joins the BJP, he said, "If the BJP asks me to contest, I will; if not, I won't."

He was associated with various political parties like Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), and Kerala Congress (Secular) before forming his own party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), after the 2016 assembly elections.

During his political career, George held positions such as Chief Whip of the Kerala Assembly from 2011 to 2015 when the UDF government was in power. He later became an independent politician and in 2017 established his own party.

George lost the Poonjar segment, his bastion, to the Left Democratic Front candidate in the 2021 assembly polls in a triangular fight.