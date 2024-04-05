Lok Sabha polls a battle for ideology, I.N.D.I.A bloc yet to decide PM candidate: Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised the ideological battle unfolding in the Lok Sabha elections, framing it as a confrontation between forces seeking to undermine the Constitution and democracy versus those defending them. Addressing the launch of the Congress manifesto, Gandhi underscored the significance of the upcoming polls, expressing confidence in the party’s prospects.

Ideological contest

Gandhi dismissed media narratives suggesting a one-sided contest, asserting that the electoral landscape is much more nuanced. Drawing parallels to the BJP-led NDA’s ‘India Shining’ campaign in 2004, Gandhi highlighted the eventual outcome of that election, where the BJP faced defeat, leading to the formation of the UPA government.

I.N.D.I.A bloc’s strategy

In response to queries regarding the prime ministerial candidate, Gandhi stated that the I.N.D.I.A bloc views the elections as an ideological battle and would defer the decision on the prime ministerial candidate until after the polls.

Key manifesto highlights

The Congress manifesto, titled ‘Nyay Patra’, unveiled at the AICC headquarters in the presence of party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, outlined key promises focusing on justice. It pledged legal guarantees for the right to apprenticeship, assured Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, and proposed a constitutional amendment to increase the cap on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Commitment to social justice

Emphasising social justice, the manifesto pledged to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in central government posts and assured the implementation of a 10% quota in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections across all communities without discrimination.

As the Lok Sabha polls approach, the Congress aimed to position itself as a champion of social justice and democratic values, framing the elections as a pivotal moment in India’s political landscape.